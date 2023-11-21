New Breakthrough in CO2 Reduction: Sn-based Catalyst Enables Efficient Ethanol Production

In a recent groundbreaking discovery, scientists have developed a tin-based catalyst that has the capability to efficiently produce ethanol through the reduction of carbon dioxide. This represents a significant advancement in the field of renewable energy technology and offers great promise in the efforts to mitigate CO2 emissions.

The electrochemical CO2 reduction reaction (CO2RR) is a highly sought-after method for transforming carbon dioxide into carbon-based fuels. The production of liquid fuels, such as ethanol, is particularly desirable due to their high energy densities and ease of storage. However, the manipulation of the C-C coupling pathway has posed a major challenge, hampering progress in this area.

Led by Profs. Tao Zhang and Yanqiang Huang from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), a research group has made a significant breakthrough in this field. They have developed a Sn-based catalyst called SnS2@Sn1-O3G, which has demonstrated remarkable efficiency in converting CO2 into ethanol. With a Faradaic efficiency of up to 82.5% at -0.9 VRHE and a geometric current density of 17.8 mA/cm2, this catalyst shows great potential for large-scale implementation.

The SnS2@Sn1-O3G catalyst was fabricated through a solvothermal reaction of SnBr2 and thiourea on a three-dimensional carbon foam. It consists of nanosheets of SnS2 and atomically dispersed Sn atoms (Sn1-O3G), which are crucial for its catalytic activity.

Through a mechanistic study, the researchers discovered that the Sn1-O3G component of the catalyst plays a critical role in promoting the formation of C-C bonds. By adsorbing *CHO and *CO(OH) intermediates, it facilitates the coupling of formyl and bicarbonate groups, resulting in the production of ethanol. Isotopically labeled reactants also revealed that the carbon atoms in the final ethanol product are derived from formic acid and CO2.

This groundbreaking research opens up new possibilities for the synthesis of ethanol and offers a valuable strategy for manipulating CO2 reduction pathways to achieve desired products. The findings have been published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature Energy, providing further credibility to the significance of this breakthrough.

