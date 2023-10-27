Nei entdeckt Binär Supermassiv Schwaarz Lächer verroden déi chaotesch Konsequenze vu kosmesche Kollisiounen

Astronomers have made an astounding discovery in the aftermath of a cataclysmic cosmic collision that occurred approximately one billion years ago. Within the wreckage of this collision, which involved two spiral galaxies, a pair of monstrous black holes have been found. These colossal objects, known as supermassive black holes, reside approximately 90 million light-years away from our location.

The Gemini South telescope, located on the Cerro Pachón mountain in the Chilean Andes, unveiled this binary system of black holes as it observed the tumultuous center of the merged galaxy, designated NGC 7727. The state of NGC 7727 is of particular significance to astronomers, as it offers a glimpse into the future appearance of our own Milky Way galaxy when it collides with its neighboring spiral galaxy, Andromeda, in roughly 4.5 billion years. Currently, Andromeda is situated approximately 2.5 million light-years away from our home galaxy.

These remarkable supermassive black holes appear to be locked in an orbital dance, each possessing a staggering mass. The first black hole has a mass 154 million times that of our sun, while the second black hole has a mass 6.3 million times that of our sun. Currently, the two black holes are separated by a distance of 1,600 light-years, but over time, they will gravitationally converge and eventually merge. This merger will give rise to an even more powerful supermassive black hole, incorporating the combined masses of its predecessors.

The process that leads to the merger of these black holes is facilitated by the emission of gravitational waves, which emanate from the system as the black holes orbit one another. These waves carry away angular momentum, causing the black holes to draw closer to each other over extensive periods of time. Astronomers estimate that in approximately 250 million years, the black holes will collide and merge, giving birth to a behemoth celestial object.

The discovery of these binary supermassive black holes sheds light on the chaotic aftermath of galactic collisions. During the initial stages of the merger, the competing gravitational forces from the black holes would have disrupted the structures of their host galaxies, flinging stars and dust away from their cores. This phenomenon, observable by astronomers, results in a transformation of the galaxies’ shapes. In the case of NGC 7727, it has become an intricate and shapeless entity, devoid of the recognizable spiral arms that previously defined its constituent galaxies.

Images obtained through the Gemini South telescope’s Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph (GMOS) vividly showcase the cosmic turmoil within NGC 7727. Vast bands of interstellar dust and gas, resembling ethereal spider webs, enshroud the merging hearts of the progenitor galaxies. Furthermore, the galaxy exhibits scattered regions of intense star formation, known as “starburst regions,” which occur when gas-rich galaxies collide, leading to the creation of new stars.

As NGC 7727 evolves and star formation decreases, it will gradually assume the form of an elliptical galaxy populated by older stars. Its core will house a single supermassive black hole, boasting a mass equivalent to 160.3 times that of our sun. This unique discovery not only provides crucial insights into the consequences of galactic mergers but also underscores the complexity and diversity of the cosmic landscape that surrounds us.

Oft gestallten Froen

1. What are supermassive black holes?

Supermassive black holes are extremely massive celestial objects that reside at the centers of galaxies. They are significantly larger than stellar black holes and can have masses millions or even billions of times that of our sun.

2. How do black holes merge?

Black holes merge through the emission of gravitational waves, which cause them to gradually draw closer to each other. Over time, their orbits decay, leading to a collision and subsequent merger.

3. What happens during a galactic collision?

During a collision between two galaxies, the gravitational forces from the black holes within each galaxy disrupt the structures of the galaxies. Stars and dust are flung away from their original positions, resulting in a transformation of the galaxies’ shapes.

4. What is starburst region?

Starburst regions are areas within galaxies where intense star formation occurs. This phenomenon is often triggered by the collision of gas-rich galaxies, which leads to the influx of dense gas and dust necessary for the formation of new stars.

5. What will happen to NGC 7727 in the future?

Over time, NGC 7727 will undergo further transformations. As star formation subsides, the galaxy will take on the shape of an elliptical galaxy and will be dominated by older stars. It will retain a single supermassive black hole at its core.