Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

Astronomen Spot Koméit op enger Stadgréisst Richtung Äerd

ByMampho Brescia

Okt 17, 2023
Astronomen Spot Koméit op enger Stadgréisst Richtung Äerd

Astronomers have discovered a city-sized comet with freezing cryovolcanoes that is heading towards Earth. Named 12P/Pons-Brooks, this giant space rock is approximately three times the size of Mount Everest. It is classified as a cryovolcanic comet, which means it is a cold volcano constantly emitting icy debris throughout our solar system. The comet follows a 71-year orbit around the sun and was last observed by humans in 1954. Recently, astronomers detected new imagery of the comet, revealing two horns protruding from it.

The comet, located in the Hercules constellation, will make its closest pass to Earth on April 21, 2024. It is predicted to reach a magnitude of +4, indicating its brightness in the sky. A lower magnitude number indicates a brighter object. For comparison, the North Star has a magnitude of +2. Hence, the comet may be visible to the naked eye in May and June of 2024, with its brightest point predicted to be on June 2. After its close approach to Earth, 12P/Pons-Brooks will not be visible to humans again until 2095.

Quellen: Keen

By Mampho Brescia

Verbonnen Post

Science

Eng méi sécher Alternativ zu Käerzen: Käerzenhirstellung Lampen

Okt 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

All Véier RS-25 Motoren installéiert op der NASA Artemis 2 Core Stage

Okt 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

D'Gebuert vun engem neie Planéit: Beweis vun enger Planetarescher Kollisioun an engem Distant Star System entdeckt

Okt 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

Eng méi sécher Alternativ zu Käerzen: Käerzenhirstellung Lampen

Okt 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

All Véier RS-25 Motoren installéiert op der NASA Artemis 2 Core Stage

Okt 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

D'Gebuert vun engem neie Planéit: Beweis vun enger Planetarescher Kollisioun an engem Distant Star System entdeckt

Okt 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Waasserwelten an Ozeanographie: E Bléck an extraterrestresch Ozeanen

Okt 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments