India recently achieved a significant milestone in its space exploration endeavors, becoming the first country to reach the Moon’s south pole. The lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully made a soft landing on lunar soil, marking the fourth country, after the US, China, and Russia, to achieve such a feat.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission consisted of a spacecraft comprising propulsion, lander, and rover modules. The lander module performed a soft landing on the Moon, paving the way for the six-wheeled rover to roll out and conduct experiments on the lunar surface for a period equivalent to 14 Earth days.

During its exploration, the rover detected the presence of oxygen, aluminum, sulfur, and other elements near the lunar south pole. This discovery holds significant scientific value, shedding light on the composition of our celestial neighbor.

However, claims have been made by Ouyang Ziyuan, the chief scientist of China’s first lunar mission, questioning the location of the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s landing. Ziyuan argues that the lander module did not touch down on the Moon’s south pole but rather landed 619 kilometers away from this designated region.

Ziyuan’s argument is based on his interpretation of the Moon’s south pole, which he perceives as smaller due to the planet’s tilt of only 1.5 degrees. His calculations suggest that the south pole lies between 88.5 to 90 degrees, while NASA designates 80 to 90 degrees as the Moon’s south pole.

Contrary to Ziyuan’s claims, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the lander module touched down at approximately 69 degrees latitude. This achievement is significant as no other nation has successfully reached such a southern point on the Moon.

The Moon’s south pole is characterized by its extremely low temperatures, averaging around -13 degrees Celsius. Permanently shadowed areas around the south pole contain water ice, and the region is dotted with numerous craters.

Efforts are currently underway to establish communication with the lander and rover module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission since they went into sleep mode at the end of the lunar day on September 22.

In conclusion, India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has made history by reaching the Moon’s south pole, joining an exclusive group of nations that have achieved a soft landing on our celestial neighbor. Despite controversies surrounding the exact location of the landing, the mission’s accomplishments and scientific discoveries pave the way for further exploration and understanding of the Moon’s south pole.

