Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

D'Chancen Dimm fir de Moundlander vun Indien fir Erwächen

ByRobert Andrew

Sept 25, 2023
D'Chancen Dimm fir de Moundlander vun Indien fir Erwächen

Space scientists from India have expressed concerns that the chances of their Moon lander reawakening are diminishing with each passing hour. The lander, named Vikram, touched down near the lunar south pole in August and has been in sleep mode during the lunar night. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had hoped that the lander and the Pragyaan rover it carried would recharge their batteries and awaken with the rise of the lunar Sun on September 22nd. However, despite efforts to establish communication, there have been no signals received.

Former ISRO chief, AS Kiran Kumar, stated that the freezing temperatures on the Moon, which can plunge to as low as -250C (-418F) at night, could have damaged the components of the lander and rover. He added that unless the transmitter on the lander turns on, there will be no way of knowing if it is still operational.

Indien huet Geschicht mat senger Chandrayaan-2 Missioun gemaach andeems en e Raumschëff an der Géigend vum Moundsüdpol erfollegräich gelant ass, an d'USA, déi fréier Sowjetunioun a China an den Elite Club vu Länner bäitrieden fir eng mëll Landung um Mound z'erreechen. D'Missioun war suergfälteg geplangt fir mam Start vun engem Mounddag zesummenzefalen fir zwou Woche Sonneliicht fir de Vikram a Pragyaan ze schaffen. Wärend den ISRO op eng erfollegräich Erwächen gehofft hat, hunn se och gesot datt wann d'Lander an de Rover net erwächen, se als Moundambassadeure vun Indien bleiwen.

Efforts to contact the lander and rover are ongoing, but the chances of re-establishing communication are becoming increasingly slim.

Quellen: BBC News

By Robert Andrew

Verbonnen Post

Science

En Duerchbroch an ausgestuerwenen Speziesfuerschung: Joerhonnerte-ale RNA Sequenzéiert aus Tasmanian Tiger Specimen

Sept 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Asteroid 2023 SF6: En Encounter mat der Äerd

Sept 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Bannenhaff Center an der University of Colorado Boulder zielt fir d'Raumwiederprevisioun ze verbesseren

Sept 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

En Duerchbroch an ausgestuerwenen Speziesfuerschung: Joerhonnerte-ale RNA Sequenzéiert aus Tasmanian Tiger Specimen

Sept 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Asteroid 2023 SF6: En Encounter mat der Äerd

Sept 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Bannenhaff Center an der University of Colorado Boulder zielt fir d'Raumwiederprevisioun ze verbesseren

Sept 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Neurowëssenschaftler Clash Iwwer Integréiert Informatiounstheorie

Sept 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments