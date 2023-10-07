Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

Zwee Expeditioun 70 Crew Memberen preparéieren op Spacewalk fir Mikrobeproben ze sammelen

ByGabriel Botha

Okt 7, 2023
Zwee Expeditioun 70 Crew Memberen preparéieren op Spacewalk fir Mikrobeproben ze sammelen

NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara and space station Commander Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency (ESA) are gearing up for a spacewalk on October 12. The primary objective of this excursion is to collect microbe samples from the exterior of the International Space Station (ISS). These samples will provide valuable insights into the types of microbes that can survive in the vacuum of space.

During the six-hour spacewalk, O’Hara and Mogensen will carefully gather the samples, which will be processed by scientists back on Earth. By analyzing these microbes, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of the resilience and adaptability of these tiny organisms in extreme environments.

Additionally, a second spacewalk is scheduled for October 20, where O’Hara will venture out alongside astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA. This time, the focus will be on servicing essential hardware on the space station. The duo will spend approximately six-and-a-half hours in the vacuum of space, removing and replacing faulty radio communications gear and installing new solar array hardware.

To prepare for these spacewalks, the astronauts have been in close contact with specialists on the ground. On Friday, they reviewed the procedures for the upcoming spacewalk and familiarized themselves with the robotics activities necessary to support the microbe-sampling excursion.

These spacewalks represent important contributions to our understanding of the outer space environment and the potential for microbial survival and adaptation. The data collected will not only benefit future space missions but also contribute to our knowledge of how life can thrive under extreme conditions.

Quellen:
– NASA Astronauts Twitter account (@NASA_Astronauts)
– No URLs for sources provided.

By Gabriel Botha

Verbonnen Post

Science

D'Basis vun Atomer, Molekülen a Matière

Okt 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Impakt vu Megakonstellatiounen op Grondbaséiert Astronomie

Okt 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Nei Studie fuerdert d'Versteesdemech vun der Roll vum Natural Rock Weathering am Kuelestoffzyklus

Okt 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

D'Basis vun Atomer, Molekülen a Matière

Okt 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Impakt vu Megakonstellatiounen op Grondbaséiert Astronomie

Okt 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Nei Studie fuerdert d'Versteesdemech vun der Roll vum Natural Rock Weathering am Kuelestoffzyklus

Okt 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Nei Entdeckt 14,300-Joer-ale Storm d'enorm Gréisst

Okt 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments