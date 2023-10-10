Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

Ants Mimic Self-Propelled Partikel wann Dir grouss Objeten droen

ByGabriel Botha

Okt 10, 2023
Ants Mimic Self-Propelled Partikel wann Dir grouss Objeten droen

A team of physicists from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel has discovered that ants of the species Paratrechina longicornis collectively carry large objects in a manner that resembles the movement of self-propelled particles through a fluid. The researchers observed that when these ants encounter a food item, they create a pheromone trail to attract more ants to the site. Once enough ants gather, they work together to carry the object back to the nest.

Previous research has shown that during the initial stages of carrying an object, individual ants pull in different directions, resulting in a brief tug-of-war. However, over time, a group mentality takes hold, and the ants follow a single leader, traveling in a coordinated manner towards the nest.

For their study, the physicists coated cogs of various sizes with cat food and filmed as the ants assembled around the food and began carrying it home. The researchers found that the ants’ behavior closely resembled the movement of self-propelled particles described by Langevin equations in a liquid.

The findings suggest that the behavior of a group of ants collectively carrying a large object can be modeled using the same principles used to describe the behavior of self-propelled particles in physics. This connection between cooperative ant behavior and self-propelled particles provides insights into the dynamics of systems involving interacting individuals.

Further research can explore how other species of ants and social insects exhibit similar collective behavior when transporting objects, and how these behaviors can be applied to problem-solving and optimization in fields such as robotics and logistics.

Source: PRX Life (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PRXLife.1.023001

By Gabriel Botha

Verbonnen Post

Science

Fléien iwwer Noctis Labyrinthus, de Labyrinth vun der Nuecht um Mars

Okt 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

China fir Neutrinoteleskop am westleche Pazifik Ozean z'installéieren

Okt 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Den Afterglow vun enger massiver Kollisioun weist d'Potenzial Gebuert vum neie Planéit op

Okt 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

Fléien iwwer Noctis Labyrinthus, de Labyrinth vun der Nuecht um Mars

Okt 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

China fir Neutrinoteleskop am westleche Pazifik Ozean z'installéieren

Okt 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Den Afterglow vun enger massiver Kollisioun weist d'Potenzial Gebuert vum neie Planéit op

Okt 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Modell weist Ofkillung vun antike Mier Surface Temperaturen Wahrscheinlech zu Great Ordovician Biodiversifikatioun gefouert

Okt 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments