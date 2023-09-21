Stad Liewen

Entdeckt nei Technologien an d'Kraaft vun AI

Science

ISRO Wëssenschaftler schaffe fir de Chandrayaan-3 Lander a Rover erëmbeliewen

ByRobert Andrew

Sept 21, 2023
ISRO Wëssenschaftler schaffe fir de Chandrayaan-3 Lander a Rover erëmbeliewen

ISRO scientists are working diligently to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 after a 15-day slumber. The team will attempt to perform a “reboot” of the modules on September 21 and 22 during the lunar dawn. By orienting the solar panels to receive sunlight at dawn and leaving the batteries charged, there is hope that the equipment will come back to life once the sun rises.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath expressed optimism, stating, “We can only hope to see the equipment back to life on September 22.” If successful, the instruments on board Vikram and Pragyan could survive the extreme low temperatures of lunar night and continue collecting data for an additional 14 days.

In the best-case scenario, the lander and rover will be commanded to bring the systems back to life, allowing the rover to resume movement on the lunar surface and the equipment on the lander to collect data once again.

This effort is seen as an opportunity to extend the mission’s success further and gather more valuable information from the lunar surface. The scientists at ISRO are working tirelessly to ensure the revival of the instruments, which could significantly contribute to our understanding of the moon.

Quellen:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath
– ISRO officials

By Robert Andrew

Verbonnen Post

Science

Millioune an Amerika fir spektakulär Annular Sonnendäischtert ze gesinn

Sept 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

D'NASA's OSIRIS-REx Raumschëff fir Asteroid Probe Kapsel fir Landung an der Utah Wüst erauszekréien

Sept 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

D'Origine vun der Zilsetzungsaktioun: Abléck aus der Infant Research

Sept 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Dir hutt verpasst

Science

Millioune an Amerika fir spektakulär Annular Sonnendäischtert ze gesinn

Sept 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

D'NASA's OSIRIS-REx Raumschëff fir Asteroid Probe Kapsel fir Landung an der Utah Wüst erauszekréien

Sept 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

D'Origine vun der Zilsetzungsaktioun: Abléck aus der Infant Research

Sept 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

D'OSIRIS-REx Missioun: Alien Rock Exemplare zréck op d'Äerd bréngen

Sept 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments