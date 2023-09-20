E selten fonnt 150 Millioune Joer ale Dinosaurier Skelett fir zu Paräis op Auktioun ze ginn

A well-preserved Camptosaurus skeleton, affectionately nicknamed Barry, will be auctioned in Paris next month. Discovered in Wyoming, USA, in the 1990s, the dinosaur was initially restored by paleontologist Barry James in 2000, hence its name. Recently, Italian laboratory Zoic acquired the skeleton and carried out further restoration work. Measuring 2.10 meters tall and 5 meters long, Barry is an exceptionally intact specimen, with 90% of its skull and 80% of its overall skeleton preserved.

According to Hotel Drouot auctioneer Alexandre Giquello, the completeness of Barry makes it an extremely rare find. Dinosaur specimens on the art market are infrequent, with only a few sales occurring worldwide each year. In fact, in April of this year, a composite skeleton of a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex, comprised of 293 bones obtained from three different T-Rexs, sold for $9.4 million at an auction in Zurich. This demonstrates the significant interest and value placed on such fossils.

The Camptosaurus was a large herbivorous dinosaur that existed during the late Jurassic to early Cretaceous periods. With Barry’s expected auction price ranging up to 1.2 million euros ($1.98 million), its rarity and exceptional preservation contribute to its value. This sale presents an opportunity for paleontology enthusiasts and collectors to acquire a remarkable piece of natural history. The skeleton will be publicly displayed before the auction, allowing interested individuals to marvel at this 150-million-year-old wonder.

