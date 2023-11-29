New Study Suggests Potential Revision in Size of the Sun

The size of our Sun, a star that has been studied extensively for centuries, may need to be revised slightly, according to a groundbreaking study conducted by astronomers from the University of Tokyo and the Institute of Astronomy at Cambridge. The study, titled “The Acoustic Size of the Sun,” utilized a pioneering method known as helioseismology to analyze data gathered from the Solar Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO’s) Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI) imager.

Helioseismology involves studying the oscillations or waves that occur on the surface of the Sun. These waves, which were discovered by astronomers in 1962, resemble the movements of water boiling on a stove. By examining these waves, astronomers can gain insights into the interior of the Sun and even predict the presence of sunspots before they become visible.

Previous studies relied on less accurate surface waves, known as f-mode waves, to determine the solar radius. However, this new study focused on p-mode waves, which are longer and traversed the solar interior. Consequently, the researchers found that the solar radius, which is currently accepted to be 695,780 kilometers, may be slightly smaller by a few hundredths of a percent, or approximately 100-200 kilometers.

The solar radius plays a crucial role in astronomy and heliophysics, as it is an essential parameter for various astronomical calculations. The Sun, being a ball of hydrogen and helium plasma without a distinct surface boundary, emits energy and influences life on Earth through its photosphere—the visible layer of the Sun that we perceive as its surface.

While this revision in the size of the Sun may seem insignificant, it opens up new possibilities for understanding our host star. The newfound ability to probe the interior of the Sun through helioseismology provides astronomers with a fascinating avenue for unraveling the enigmatic nature of this celestial body.

