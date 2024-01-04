China Launches Satellites to Expand Commercial Meteorological Data Services

China has recently taken a significant step in expanding its commercial meteorological data services by launching two clusters of small satellites. The satellites, known as Tianmu-1, were launched on separate Kuaizhou 1A solid rockets from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert. The first launch took place on December 24, followed by the second launch on December 27.

Developed by a subsidiary of the state-run China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), the Tianmu-1 satellites were deployed in near polar orbits at an altitude of approximately 323 miles. These satellites utilize GNSS radio occultation, a technique that detects changes to signals transmitted by navigation satellites as they pass through Earth’s atmosphere.

The constellation of Tianmu-1 satellites aims to provide global commercial meteorological data services, supporting numerical weather forecasting, typhoon monitoring and forecasting, and climate change research. The eight newly launched spacecraft join the existing fleet of ten Tianmu-1 satellites that were deployed earlier in 2023.

China’s achievement in satellite launches is noteworthy, as the country conducted a record-setting 67 launches in 2023. The Kuaizhou 1A rockets, operated by Expace, a launch spinoff of CASIC, have played a significant role in China’s successful satellite deployment missions.

Looking ahead, a third Kuaizhou 1A launch is scheduled for early January 2024, carrying four additional Tianmu-1 satellites. CASIC has set a goal of completing the constellation by 2025.

Summary

FAQs

1. What are the Tianmu-1 satellites?

The Tianmu-1 satellites are small satellites developed by a subsidiary of the state-run China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC). They are designed to provide commercial meteorological data.

2. What technique do the Tianmu-1 satellites use?

The Tianmu-1 satellites use GNSS radio occultation, which involves detecting changes in signals transmitted by navigation satellites as they pass through Earth’s atmosphere.

3. What is the goal of the Tianmu-1 satellite constellation?

The Tianmu-1 satellite constellation aims to provide global commercial meteorological data services for numerical weather forecasting, typhoon monitoring and forecasting, and climate change research.

4. How many launches did China conduct in 2023?

China conducted a record-setting 67 launches in 2023.

