Netflix made an exciting announcement on Wednesday, revealing that it will be adding three popular “Grand Theft Auto” titles to its mobile game library. The games, part of Rockstar Games’ “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition,” will be available for subscribers to play starting next month.

The inclusion of the “Grand Theft Auto” series is a significant move for Netflix, as this franchise has been one of the best-selling video game series of all time. With over 405 million units shipped worldwide, “Grand Theft Auto” has captured the attention of gamers around the globe.

This new release will feature three titles: “Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition,” and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition.” Subscribers will be able to enjoy these games on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and within the Netflix mobile app itself. Interestingly, unlike most games in Netflix’s library, subscribers will not need a controller to play these mobile games.

While it remains to be seen if the addition of “Grand Theft Auto” titles will lead to an increase in subscriber growth for Netflix, it is worth noting that the streaming giant has successfully dipped its toes into the gaming industry before. Earlier this year, Netflix released “Sonic Prime Dash,” based on Sega’s best-selling franchise, “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

It is unclear whether the mobile platform may limit gameplay for these new releases, but Netflix has expressed efforts to expand to larger-screen devices. The company has started testing games on TV screens, requiring gamers to use their phones as controllers.

Overall, Netflix’s entry into the gaming industry continues to evolve. While there may be initial challenges and uncertainties, the company remains optimistic about the long-term value of gaming as part of its entertainment offerings.

FAQs

1. Will I need a controller to play the “Grand Theft Auto” games on Netflix?

No, for these mobile releases, subscribers will not require a controller to play the games.

2. Are the “Grand Theft Auto” titles available on all mobile platforms?

Yes, the games will be available on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and within the Netflix mobile app.

3. Can I play the games on a larger-screen device?

Netflix has started testing games on larger-screen devices, allowing gamers to use their phones as controllers when playing on TVs.

4. Will the addition of “Grand Theft Auto” titles attract new Netflix subscribers?

While it is unclear if the releases will lead to an increase in new subscribers, Netflix is hopeful that the inclusion of popular gaming franchises will resonate with existing and potential subscribers.