In the spring of 2023, Sunshine Henle received a text message from her mother, or so she believed. Little did she know that the entity behind the messages was a “ghostbot,” a digital recreation of her deceased mom powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This emerging technology, referred to as “grief tech,” aims to provide solace and companionship for those grieving the loss of a loved one. However, while users like Henle appreciate the comfort these advanced chatbots offer, experts warn of the ethical and psychological implications associated with their use.

Grief tech startups such as Replika, HereAfter AI, StoryFile, and Seance AI have entered the scene, offering various services to help people cope with loss. These services range from interactive video conversations with the deceased to virtual avatars and audio legacies. To provide a personalized experience, users are guided through personality questionnaires, which train the platforms’ AI algorithms.

Similar to other subscription-based business models, grief tech platforms offer users tiered pricing plans. Depending on the desired features and quality, subscription prices can range from a few dollars a month to several hundred dollars per year. For instance, StoryFile’s premium plan grants users access to high-resolution, longer videos of their departed loved ones for a one-time fee of $499.

While some founders approach this technology cautiously, others take a more aggressive stance. Jarren Rocks, the founder of Seance AI, emphasizes that his software offers closure rather than long-term interaction. In contrast, Justin Harrison of You, Only Virtual envisions a world where grief becomes obsolete, with his platform aiming to reproduce the authentic essence of loved ones.

Despite the benefits of these technologies, concerns regarding consent, psychological dependency, biased language, and the marketing targeting vulnerable users have been raised. AI ethicists and technology researchers view the rapid development of grief tech with skepticism, highlighting potential legal and ethical issues. For example, a recent study found that the personal chatbot companion app Replika exposed vulnerable users to explicit content shortly after signup, underscoring the need for safeguards in these platforms.

Furthermore, the rise of postmortem deepfakes has sparked discussions about privacy and publicity rights. While regulations have been implemented for celebrities in some states, average individuals remain unprotected. As a result, experts are calling for policy changes during the estate-planning process to incorporate a “Do not bot me” clause and ensure the responsible use of these technologies.

As society grapples with the complexities of these advancements, the future of grief tech remains uncertain. While it offers a novel approach to coping with loss, its potential risks and ethical implications demand careful consideration. Striking a balance between providing comfort and upholding personal rights will be crucial as we navigate this brave new world of artificial companions.

Frequenter Interrogata (FAQ);

1. What is grief tech?

Grief tech refers to a category of technologies, including platforms like Replika, HereAfter AI, StoryFile, and Seance AI, that aim to help individuals cope with the loss of a loved one through digital interactions and recreations of the deceased.

2. How do these grief tech platforms work?

Grief tech platforms typically use deep learning and large language models, combined with personalization through questionnaires, to create virtual avatars or chatbots that emulate the personality and essence of the departed individual. Users can engage in conversations, watch videos, or listen to audio legacies.

3. Are there any ethical concerns surrounding grief tech?

Yes, there are several ethical concerns associated with grief tech. These include the lack of consent from the deceased individual, the potential for psychological dependency on artificial companions, the perpetuation of biased language in datasets, and the marketing of these services to vulnerable users.

4. What are the pricing models for grief tech platforms?

Grief tech platforms usually offer tiered subscription plans. Prices can range from a few dollars per month to several hundred dollars per year, depending on the features and quality of service.

5. How can society address the ethical issues surrounding grief tech?

Experts suggest the implementation of regulations and safeguards during the estate-planning process. This might involve incorporating a “Do not bot me” clause to protect individuals’ privacy and ensure responsible use of the technology.