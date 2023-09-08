Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

News

Lorem SpaceX falcon 9 erucae baiulans Starlink Satellites Scheduled Tonight

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 8, 2023
Lorem SpaceX falcon 9 erucae baiulans Starlink Satellites Scheduled Tonight

SpaceX is preparing for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket tonight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission, known as Starlink 6-14, will deploy another batch of the company’s Starlink internet satellites into orbit. Liftoff is scheduled for 7:56 p.m. EDT, with a launch window that extends until 11:30 p.m. EDT. The weather conditions at the opening of the window are expected to be iffy, but they should improve throughout the night.

The launch will mark the seventh flight of the Falcon 9’s first stage booster. If successful, it will be the 47th launch this year from the Space Coast. The weather forecast predicts a 60% chance of favorable conditions at the opening of the launch window, increasing to 85% by the end of the window. Recovery conditions for a first stage booster landing at sea aboard a drone ship are considered low risk.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the next batch of Starlink satellites, which are designed to provide internet connectivity across the globe. The rocket will follow a southeasterly trajectory between Florida and the Bahamas. Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the 130-foot first-stage booster will attempt to land on a drone ship.

Following tonight’s launch, the next one from the Cape is scheduled for Saturday morning. United Launch Alliance teams will launch an Atlas V rocket carrying the NROL-107 mission, a joint effort between the Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office. This mission will deploy secretive payloads into geosynchronous orbit to provide space situational awareness and tracking.

More SpaceX Starlink missions are planned for next week, although no specific dates have been announced. For the latest launch schedule updates, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Sources: SpaceX, Space Force, FLORIDA TODAY

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Warbits +: Open Beta Sign-ups nunc vive ad mobile et PC

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brixiae
News

Considerans Legatum 9/11: Honorans perditos et memorans Tragoedia

Oct 12, 2023 Robertus Andrews
News

Quid exspectare in Praesent iOS 17 Software Update?

Oct 12, 2023 Robertus Andrews

te desiderari

News

Warbits +: Open Beta Sign-ups nunc vive ad mobile et PC

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Supplier Foxconn ad navem in India iPhone 15, Expandentes vestibulum Vltra Sinas

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments
Science

International Team Complet Sequencing de Y Chromosome, Revelatio Novum Dapibus-Coding Genes

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Nova Badge Ratio in NBA 2K24 recipit Backlash ex Camertem

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments