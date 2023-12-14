San Antonio welcomes a new addition to its expanding network of hike and bike trails with the opening of the Red Berry Hike and Bike Trailhead. This trailhead, situated at the entrance to the former Red Berry estate on the city’s east side, seamlessly integrates with the popular Howard W. Peak Greenway Trails system. By connecting the Salado Creek Trail segment with the scenic Red Berry Lake, the trailhead offers outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers a unique and refreshing experience.

The Red Berry Redevelopment project, spearheaded by the San Antonio Housing Trust Public Facility Corporation, brought new life to an 85-acre parcel of land that includes the historic Red Berry Mansion. Once the residence of esteemed businessman Virgil E. “Red” Berry, the mansion now serves as an event venue, owned by The RK Group. Additionally, The RK Group’s headquarters are located on the property, solidifying their commitment to the community’s development.

The revitalization efforts encompassed more than just the mansion; the project also involved lake restoration and the construction of a modern mixed-income apartment community featuring 330 units. The inclusion of the Red Berry Hike and Bike Trailhead completes the transformation, further emphasizing the fundamental integration of nature, recreation, and community.

Located at 4039 IH-10 Westbound Frontage Road, San Antonio, TX 78219, the trailhead provides convenient access for residents and visitors alike. Easily visible on the left-hand side of the road before entering The RK Group Campus main parking lot, it acts as a gateway to explore the beauty and tranquility of the natural surroundings.

Whether you seek a peaceful stroll along the water’s edge or an invigorating bike ride through lush greenery, the Red Berry Hike and Bike Trailhead offers a space to unwind, connect with nature, and foster a sense of community. As San Antonio continues to prioritize outdoor recreational spaces, this new addition further solidifies the city’s commitment to enhancing the overall quality of life for its residents.