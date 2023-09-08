Urbs Vita

Oct 8, 2023
Rust, the popular survival game, has undergone a remarkable evolution with its latest update called Airborne. The game, known for its rough-and-tumble, primitive conditions, now features attack helicopters and advanced weaponry.

In the past, Rust was a game where people lived in corrugated metal sheds, and owning a gun made you a regional superpower. However, with the Airborne update, players can now purchase and fly attack helicopters reminiscent of Bell Cobras in a Fallout-themed world. These helicopters come with impactful guns and rockets that can wreak havoc on enemies from the skies.

To add more challenge and strategy to the aerial combat, the update also includes the Homing Missile Launcher. This weapon tracks and locks onto flying enemies, making it a formidable threat. However, players can break the lock by hiding behind obstructions or deploying flares to divert the missile.

In case of an unfortunate mid-air encounter, players now have the option to craft parachutes. These parachutes slow down the descent, giving players more control over their landing. They can even shoot at enemies while descending for an extra thrill. Parachutes can be reused, but each use reduces their condition and affects descent speed and control.

For a different way to take to the skies, players can utilize the new Armored Hot Air Balloon. This upgraded version of the existing hot air balloon provides added protection and allows players to engage in aerial combat while slowly drifting through the game world.

The Airborne update also introduces weapon racks and significantly increases the distance at which players can see bases. This change, enabled by modifications to the game’s rendering system, enhances the overall gameplay experience by eliminating unexpected pop-ins of enemy installations.

These features demonstrate how Rust continues to evolve and provide new experiences for players. The Airborne update has expanded the game’s possibilities with aerial combat, advanced weaponry, and improved visuals, creating a more immersive survival experience.

Sources: Rust Update Airborne, Facepunch Studios.

