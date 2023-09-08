Urbs Vita

Histriones React RuneScape Negative ad Introductio Hero Transi

Histriones React RuneScape Negative ad Introductio Hero Transi

Oct 8, 2023
RuneScape, a popular online game, is facing a wave of criticism from players following the introduction of a new monetization method called the Hero Pass. The game, known as RuneScape 3, has received mostly negative reviews on Steam, with players expressing frustration over having to pay for a battle pass in addition to the existing monthly subscription.

Many players have expressed their dissatisfaction with the new update, with some even canceling their subscriptions that they have had for over 15 years. They argue that since they already pay for a membership, the addition of the Hero Pass feels like an attempt to exploit players for more money.

The controversy surrounding the Hero Pass reached new heights when popular content creator Asmongold posted a video titled “RuneScape is ****ED. How Jagex is lying to you,” in which he criticized the game and urged players to stop playing. While the video received mixed reactions from RuneScape players, it further fueled the debate and discussions about the game.

In response to the backlash, developer Jagex issued a blog post attempting to address the concerns raised by players. However, the post failed to appease the anger of the community and instead intensified the backlash. The developer acknowledged its mistake in introducing the Hero Pass and promised improvements based on player feedback.

Despite Jagex’s attempts to rectify the situation, players are demanding a more substantial response and a reconsideration of the Hero Pass. The developer’s promise of further details to be provided the next day has left players unsure of what to expect.

It remains to be seen how Jagex will address the ongoing controversy and whether they will be able to regain the trust and support of their player base.

