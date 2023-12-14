RTE has recently announced the exciting details of their upcoming New Year’s Eve extravaganza. This year, the iconic Late Late Show will be aired on a Sunday for the first time, promising viewers a night to remember. The show will be hosted by the charismatic Patrick Kielty, who will be spearheading the special broadcast from 10.15pm on New Year’s Eve.

The production promises to be a truly festive affair, with a lineup of special guests that will help ring in the new year in style. Although specific names have not been released, viewers can expect familiar faces and surprises throughout the evening. It will be an opportunity to say a final farewell to the memorable moments of 2023 and welcome in the new year, 2024.

The competition will be fierce on New Year’s Eve, as the Late Late Show goes head-to-head with the Graham Norton Show’s own New Year’s special. The Graham Norton Show boasts an incredible lineup of guests this year, including stars like Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo. However, with Patrick Kielty leading the show, viewers can expect a unique and entertaining experience that will undoubtedly captivate audiences.

The Late Late Show’s New Year’s Eve extravaganza will run until 11.45pm, at which point Patrick Kielty will hand over to Anna Geary to lead the countdown to the New Year. This transition will mark the final moments of the show, concluding the night’s celebrations on a high note.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of this unforgettable New Year’s Eve broadcast. Make sure to tune in to RTE One on December 31st at 10.15pm to join Patrick Kielty and a dazzling array of guests for an evening of laughter, surprises, and fond farewells to the past year.