Introducing the Redmi Watch 4: A Premium Smartwatch with Enhanced Features

Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi, has recently unveiled its newest wearable device, the Redmi Watch 4. This smartwatch is the successor to the popular Redmi Watch 3 and brings forth significant improvements and exciting new features.

One of the standout features of the Redmi Watch 4 is its elegant design. It is the first smartwatch from the brand to feature a metal unibody with an aluminium alloy chassis, giving it a sleek and premium look. The watch also boasts a rotating stainless steel crown with a ‘diamond cut’ design, adding a touch of sophistication.

The Redmi Watch 4 comes with an impressive display. It sports a large 1.97-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth user interface and animations. With a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels and 600 nits peak brightness, this smartwatch is perfect for outdoor use, even under harsh sunlight. Thanks to the LTPS technology used, the device also offers extended battery life, allowing users to enjoy its features for longer periods.

When it comes to fitness and health tracking, the Redmi Watch 4 is equipped with various sensors to monitor your well-being. It includes a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, and even a menstrual cycle tracker specifically designed for women. Additionally, the watch supports over 150 sports modes and features built-in GPS for accurate tracking during outdoor workouts.

Powered by a 470mAh battery, the Redmi Watch 4 boasts an impressive battery life of up to 20 days under typical usage conditions. The device also supports NFC and Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity with other devices. In terms of convenience, the smartwatch offers a range of features to enhance daily activities and make life easier.

The Redmi Watch 4 is priced at CNY 499 (~$70) and is available for purchase starting today. With its stylish design, advanced features, and competitive price, this smartwatch is set to make waves in the wearables market.

1. What are the key features of the Redmi Watch 4?

The Redmi Watch 4 comes with a metal unibody design, a large 1.97-inch AMOLED display, heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor, sleep and stress tracking, menstrual cycle monitoring, support for more than 150 sports modes, built-in GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.

The smartwatch is powered by a 470mAh battery and offers a battery life of up to 20 days under typical usage.

3. What is the price of the Redmi Watch 4?

The Redmi Watch 4 is priced at CNY 499 (~$70).

4. When can I purchase the Redmi Watch 4?

The smartwatch is available for purchase starting today.