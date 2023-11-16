In the vast expanse of space, six astronauts find themselves in a spacecraft, gazing down at their home planet from a distance of 250 miles above its surface. As they circle the Earth, their perspective unveils a tapestry of wonders. From this vantage point, Japan appears as a mere wisp, while the Philippines seem scarily frail. The intricate details of Earth become apparent, with Europe outlined precisely and illuminated by a golden thread of night-lit roads. The Jiuzhaigou valley blooms in autumn hues, and the Tunisian salt flats emit a cloisonné pink glow. These mesmerizing observations not only reveal the planet’s beauty but also evoke a deep sense of human aspiration.

Samantha Harvey’s novel, Orbital, takes readers on an ecstatic voyage to the International Space Station, capturing the essence of the astronauts’ experience. Harvey, known for her fearless exploration of wild places, delves into the conceptually rugged terrain of space, contrasting it with the loneliness of the human condition. The passage of time is distorted as they witness the whipcrack of morning every ninety minutes and the sun’s mechanical up-down-up-down motion.

Through vivid and evocative prose, Harvey immerses readers in the astronauts’ daily routines and their unwavering dedication to their mission. As they conduct scientific experiments, tracking microbes and monitoring the growth of cabbages, their sense of vocation remains undimmed. Earth, in all its ravishing glory, continuously captivates their attention. They find themselves in awe not only of the planet’s grand spectacles but also the smallest details, such as the lights of fishing boats off the coast of Malaysia. Questions of existence arise, even among the atheists, who contemplate whether their earthly existence is a precursor to a heavenly afterlife.

Orbital is not just a celebration of the astronauts’ extraordinary experiences but also a testament to the power of language. Harvey skillfully weaves words together to convey the optical feasting and metaphysical reflections of the crew. While some moments may lose their luster in explicit descriptions of wonder, the true beauty of the novel lies in its underlying rhythms and structures. It prompts readers to contemplate the interplay between the spectacular and the ordinary, the distances that separate us, and the intimacy that connects us.

Intertwined within the narrative is the concept of collective identity. The six astronauts, each with their own pasts and nationalities, meld into a singular entity. They recognize themselves as a composite creature, drawn together by the allure of Earth’s magnificence. Boundaries of nationality diminish in the realm of space travel, highlighting the importance of human cooperation and unity.

Orbital is unapologetically hopeful, bucking the trend of dystopian narratives prevalent in the Anthropocene era. It instills a sense of appreciation for the world in its various tones and situations. While it may not possess the restless anger of Harvey’s previous works, it still finds ways to express its fervent admiration for the planet. Even in the face of adversity, Orbital stands tall, refusing to be crestfallen. It embraces the awe-inspiring views of Earth and propels readers on another ascent into the wonders of the cosmos.