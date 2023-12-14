Nubia Z60 Ultra: Prospicere in Futurum Praetoriae Phones

A new flagship phone, the Nubia Z60 Ultra, is set to make its arrival on Tuesday, and the anticipation is building. Nubia, a brand owned by ZTE, has been teasing its latest creation on its Weibo account, giving consumers a taste of what’s to come. The phone will be available in three stunning colors: Black, Cream, and Starry Night. But it’s not just about aesthetics – the Nubia Z60 Ultra promises to deliver cutting-edge features and performance.

One of the highlights of the Z60 Ultra is its IP68 rating. To showcase this, the brand went to great lengths (or should we say depths) to demonstrate its water resistance. A free diver was enlisted to take the phone underwater and capture pictures. The phone proved its capabilities by remaining unscathed at a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

In terms of photography, the Z60 Ultra is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back. This includes a 50 MP main shooter with a 35 mm lens, an 18 mm ultra-wide camera with another impressive 50 MP sensor, and a periscope telephoto shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS). On the front, Nubia has taken a unique approach by embedding the camera beneath the screen. This innovative technology, called UDC Ultra, ensures a seamless and immersive display experience.

The Nubia Z60 Ultra also offers a Starry Night design, inspired by the iconic Vincent Van Gogh painting. This 3D multiple layer finish, reminiscent of the Z50 Ultra, adds a touch of artistic elegance to the phone. Customers who choose this option will receive a themed protective case and postcards featuring artwork from the talented Dutch Post-Impressionist.

While the Z60 Ultra is garnering much attention, there is still the question of its availability outside of China. Will this flagship phone have a global release, or will it remain exclusive to its home country? Only time will tell, but for now, we can look forward to the Nubia Z60 Ultra pushing the boundaries of what a flagship phone can achieve.