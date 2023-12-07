Mark Harmon’s departure from the hit CBS drama NCIS left fans devastated. However, there may be a glimmer of hope for his return. In a recent interview, Harmon addressed the possibility of reprising his role as Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

When asked about Gibbs’ future on the show, Harmon remained cryptic. He acknowledged that Gibbs was last seen fishing in a stream, but whether he would return or not remained uncertain. While he didn’t provide a definitive answer, he also didn’t deny the possibility of a comeback.

Interestingly, Harmon confessed that he almost didn’t take on the role of Gibbs in the first place. It was the character’s name, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, that caught his attention and convinced him to join the show. Amid discussions about changing the name to Bob Johnson, Harmon insisted on keeping Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

While fans eagerly await news of Harmon’s return, they are also hopeful for the reappearance of other beloved characters. Michael Weatherly, who played Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo for 13 seasons, recently sparked speculation with a photo reminiscent of his former role. Additionally, the passing of David McCallum, who portrayed Donald “Ducky” Mallard, left a void in the show’s ensemble.

As the fate of Leroy Jethro Gibbs hangs in the balance, fans can only hope for a surprise return that will bring back the captivating dynamics and camaraderie of NCIS.