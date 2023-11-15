NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have set their sights on a groundbreaking mission: launching the world’s first wooden satellite into space. This audacious endeavor represents a significant leap towards achieving sustainable spaceflight.

Named LignoSat, this satellite, roughly the size of a coffee mug, is constructed from magnolia wood. The decision to use wood stems from its unique properties in the space environment — it does not burn or rot in the lifeless vacuum. However, upon reentry into Earth’s atmosphere, it incinerates into fine ash, making it a biodegradable material that leaves behind no harmful debris.

The concept of wooden satellites gained further validation when wood samples were successfully tested aboard the International Space Station (ISS) earlier this year. After enduring extreme conditions, including temperature variations and exposure to cosmic rays and solar particles for ten months, the wood specimens displayed no signs of deformation or decomposition.

Through meticulous selection, magnolia was chosen as the ideal wood for LignoSat due to its robustness during the manufacturing process. Unlike other wood types tested, magnolia demonstrated superior resistance to splitting and breaking.

One pressing issue driving the need for sustainable satellites is the vast accumulation of space debris in Earth’s orbit, currently amounting to over 9,300 tons. The metallic composition of conventional spacecraft, with materials like titanium and aluminum, contributes to light pollution that hinders our ability to observe distant space phenomena. By contrast, wooden satellites like LignoSat have the potential to alleviate this problem as their natural materials exhibit lower reflectivity.

Not only do wooden satellites hold promise for reducing space junk, but they also offer potential cost savings. Metal spacecraft are not only expensive to manufacture, but their remnants can pose risks to both the ISS and other manned spacecraft. In contrast, wooden satellites are expected to pose fewer threats during reentry, making them safer for human populations on Earth.

With the planned launch of LignoSat in the summer of 2024, NASA and JAXA are placing a bold bet on the future of sustainable spaceflight. By harnessing the power of wood, these agencies are spearheading a new era in satellite construction that prioritizes environmental responsibility without compromising scientific progress.

FAQ

Q: Why are NASA and JAXA launching a wooden satellite?

A: NASA and JAXA are launching a wooden satellite to explore more sustainable materials for spaceflight and reduce the accumulation of space debris.

Q: What is the advantage of using wood for satellites?

A: Wood, unlike metal, is biodegradable and does not contribute to space junk. It also exhibits lower reflectivity, reducing light pollution and enabling better observation of distant space phenomena.

Q: How was the wood for the satellite chosen?

A: Scientists sent three wood samples, magnolia, cherry, and birch, to the International Space Station (ISS) to test their durability under space conditions. Magnolia was selected due to its superior resistance to splitting and breaking.

Q: What are the risks associated with conventional metal spacecraft?

A: Metal spacecraft are expensive to manufacture and can pose threats to the International Space Station, other manned spacecraft, and people on Earth during reentry.

Q: When is the wooden satellite set to launch?

A: The launch of the wooden satellite, named LignoSat, is planned for the summer of 2024.