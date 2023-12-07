Michigan homo sequitur Secretarius Status super furtivae Vanitas Plate

A Michigan man is taking legal action against the Michigan Secretary of State after his beloved vanity license plate was given to someone else without his consent. Joseph Hardig III, a University of Michigan graduate, is devastated over the loss of his cherished “G0BLUE” license plate.

Hardig, a Detroit-area lawyer, had visited a Secretary of State office in November to renew his plate, only to be informed that it was no longer available for his Ford Edge. The plate, which held sentimental value as a family heirloom and represented his love for the university, was unexpectedly assigned to another car owner, Jonathan Fine, also a University of Michigan graduate.

While Fine claims he was not particularly excited about the plate, he discovered it was available on a state website and decided to claim it for his 2007 BMW. Recognizing Hardig’s disappointment, Fine has expressed willingness to give up the plate if he can find an alternative.

In response to this situation, Hardig has filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to prevent the Secretary of State from transferring the plate to Fine. He hopes that through legal intervention, he can reclaim his personalized plate that held deep personal significance.

The Secretary of State has chosen not to comment on the lawsuit at this time. Vanity plates have long been popular in Michigan, offering drivers the opportunity to customize their license plates with unique messages or symbols. This case brings to light the potential issues that can arise when a personalized plate is mistakenly reassigned to another vehicle owner, resulting in heartache for the original owner who may have a deep emotional connection to the plate.