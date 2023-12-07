Homo supplicum libellis fumus gaudete et custodiae effugit: MPD

Summary: Courtland Bradley, 26, was arrested and later escaped custody in Memphis. The incident occurred after police responded to a suspicious party call and discovered that Bradley had an outstanding felony warrant in Mississippi. While in custody, Bradley asked the officers if he could smoke a Black & Mild to calm his nerves, to which they agreed. However, while outside the squad car, Bradley seized the opportunity to escape. He was eventually found and taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

A Surprising Escape: Man Takes Advantage of Smoke Break Request

In an unexpected turn of events, a man managed to escape custody after being arrested in Memphis. Courtland Bradley, 26, was apprehended by Memphis police officers who were responding to a report of a suspicious party on South White Station Road.

Upon identifying the driver of an older model Buick, which had expired tags, as Bradley, the officers discovered that he had an outstanding felony warrant in Mississippi. Without hesitation, they took him into custody, fully unaware of what was to come.

As Bradley was being held in custody, he astounded officers by requesting to smoke a Black & Mild to calm his nerves. Surprisingly, the officers granted his request, allowing Bradley to stand outside the squad car. It was during this momentary respite that Bradley made his audacious escape, running away from the officers and evading their pursuit.

According to the affidavit, Bradley was eventually tracked down on Woodlark Avenue. Recognizing the need for medical clearance, the authorities took him to St. Francis Hospital. It remains unclear how long Bradley was on the loose before being recaptured, but he now faces additional charges of escape and evading arrest.

This incident highlights the unpredictable nature of police work and the unexpected tactics individuals may employ to evade capture. While it is undoubtedly concerning that Bradley was able to exploit a simple request for a smoke break to escape custody, this serves as a reminder for law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant and adapt their protocols to minimize such opportunities for escape.