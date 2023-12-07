Man Arrested After Threatening Mass Shooting at Elementary School

Summary: A man was arrested for making threats of committing a mass shooting at Shoal Creek Elementary School. Lee Lor, 38, was apprehended by the police after the threat was reported to a third party. Lor is now facing a felony charge of making criminal threats and is prohibited from possessing or purchasing firearms. A criminal protective order has been issued to ensure the safety of the school. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Northeastern Division or Crime Stoppers.

Title:

Community Unites to Prevent Potential Tragedy at Local Elementary School

In a commendable show of vigilance and unity, a potential tragedy was thwarted as the authorities successfully arrested a man who had allegedly threatened to commit a mass shooting at Shoal Creek Elementary School. The swift action was taken after the threat had been communicated to a third party, prompting the deployment of law enforcement to ensure the safety of the school and its students.

The suspect, identified as Lee Lor, 38, now faces serious legal consequences, having been charged with making criminal threats. In addition, Lor is under a no-bail hold and is strictly prohibited from possessing or purchasing firearms. This decisive action by law enforcement reinforces their commitment to public safety and sends a clear message that such threats will not be taken lightly.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, a criminal protective order has been put in place to fortify the security measures at Shoal Creek Elementary School. The order seeks to provide a safe environment for students, staff, and parents alike, reinforcing the notion that the community stands united in safeguarding the well-being of its children.

Authorities are appealing to anyone who may have vital information connected to the incident to come forward and cooperate with the ongoing investigation. By doing so, individuals can play an active role in helping law enforcement ensure justice is served and prevent any further potential threats from materializing in our community.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the San Diego Police Department’s Northeastern Division at 858-538-8024 or Crime Stoppers. The collective effort to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for our children is a responsibility shared by all members of the community. Let us stand together and continue to protect our schools from potential harm.