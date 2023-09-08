Urbs Vita

Oct 8, 2023
Google Visitator Usus in Mountain View aperit

Google is set to open the Google Visitor Experience at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. The new destination aims to provide visitors with an opportunity to experience Google and its local community. The visitor experience is located at the company’s tent-like “Gradient Canopy” office building, formerly known as Charleston East.

The Google Visitor Experience will feature a range of amenities, including a Google Store where visitors can learn about and purchase Pixel hardware products. This will be the third Google Store location, following those in Chelsea and Williamsburg in New York City.

Additionally, the visitor experience will include a public café called “Café @ Mountain View,” offering a space for visitors to relax and enjoy refreshments. “The Plaza” will provide outdoor art, events, and other programming for visitors to enjoy.

The venue will also house “The Huddle,” a space dedicated to hosting local community group events and non-profit activities. Furthermore, a “Pop-Up Shop” will showcase and support local businesses.

Currently, visitors to the Google campus can only have a limited experience, with no official gift store available. The new Google Visitor Experience will offer a complete replacement, aiming to provide a comprehensive and immersive experience for visitors.

The Google Visitor Experience is set to open on October 12th, bringing a “Googley experience” to all who visit.

