Fujifilm annuntiat New GFX100 II Mirrorless Camera minore pretio

Fujifilm has revealed its latest medium format mirrorless flagship camera, the GFX100 II, during its X Summit livestream. The GFX100 II comes with several new features, including a new sensor, subject-detecting autofocus, and full-width 4K video. What’s most impressive is that despite the addition of these features, the camera is priced at $7,499, which is approximately $2,500 less than its predecessor, the GFX100.

The GFX100 II has a more compact body compared to the GFX100, and the vertical grip is now an optional add-on. However, the camera makes up for its smaller size with improved specifications. It maintains the same 102-megapixel resolution and features a 43.8 x 32.9mm sensor, which offers 1.7x more surface area than a 35mm full-frame sensor. Additionally, the new camera has an extended ISO range of 80 to 12,800 and shoots full-width 4K video at 60 frames per second.

In terms of speed, the GFX100 II utilizes the fifth-generation X-Processor from Fujifilm’s X-H2S and X-H2 cameras. This allows for subject-detection autofocus and the ability to record 4:2:2 10-bit Apple ProRes to its dual SDXC or CFexpress Type-B memory cards. The camera also introduces new video features, including subject tracking in video mode and the ability to achieve 8K/30p recording.

Photographers will appreciate the GFX100 II’s new 9.44 million-dot electronic viewfinder, fast shooting speed of up to 8fps, and the inclusion of a new film simulation called Reala Ace. The adjustable rear LCD screen can quickly tilt up, down, or to the side, similar to the Fujifilm X-T5. However, it does not have the ability to point forward for self-recording.

Overall, the GFX100 II aims to make medium format photography more accessible with its lower price point and more portable design. While still a pricey system, it offers a fraction of the cost compared to the high-end medium format cameras of the past. The GFX100 II provides a versatile solution for photographers looking to venture into medium format photography.

sources:

– Fujifilm X Summit Livestream

– The Verge article by Antonio G. Di Benedetto