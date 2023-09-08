Urbs Vita

Evolution of Ludus Videos Development: Ex parvis Teams ad elaborandum productiones

Mampho Brixiae

Oct 8, 2023
Ed Boon, co-creator of Mortal Kombat and chief creative officer at NetherRealm Studios, recently reflected on how the video game industry has evolved over the past three decades. In an interview on the Hot Ones show, he discussed the impact of technological advancements on game development and the challenges that come with it.

Boon compared the development of the original Mortal Kombat in 1992 to the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 and highlighted the significant increase in team size and scope. The first game was created by a core team of just four individuals, handling programming, art, design, and sound. However, the new Mortal Kombat involves hundreds of professionals, including actors, directors, animators, and audio engineers, resulting in more elaborate and immersive gaming experiences.

While acknowledging the benefits of technological progress, Boon also expressed nostalgia for the simplicity of the early years. He fondly remembered how ideas could be immediately brought to life, with quick turnaround times. In contrast, the industry has now become more complex, with projects requiring months of planning and coordination.

Boon humorously likened navigating the modern video game development process to steering the Titanic, where turning takes considerable time and effort. Any idea must now go through a series of approvals and involve multiple stakeholders, even for someone in his position.

Despite the challenges, NetherRealm Studios is preparing to release Mortal Kombat 1, the twelfth installment in the franchise, on September 19. This reboot will introduce the new Kameo mechanic, adding fresh elements to the already immensely popular fighting game series.

Since its inception, Mortal Kombat has remained a powerhouse in the industry, boasting a staggering lifetime sales figure of 79 million copies. It holds the title of the bestselling IP in the fighting genre, surpassing Super Smash Bros. and Street Fighter in unit sales.

The interview with Ed Boon provides valuable insights into the evolution of video game development, showcasing the vast improvements in technology, scope, and scale but also highlighting the complexities and challenges that have emerged along the way.

