Lacus offerre XXV Horae ex Xcode Cloud for Free cum Sodalitas

Apple has announced that starting in January 2024, all Apple Developer Program memberships will include 25 compute hours of Xcode Cloud at no additional cost. This move aims to provide developers with cloud-based tools for app development, testing, and user feedback management. Initially, Apple had planned to charge $15 per month for 25 hours, but this tier will now be free. The company will continue to offer compute hours as part of its Developer Program membership.

Apple Developer Program to Offer Free Xcode Cloud Compute Hours

In a recent development, Apple has revealed that it will be offering 25 compute hours of Xcode Cloud for free to all Apple Developer Program members starting in January 2024. This move comes as a significant boost to app developers, who will now have access to cloud-based tools without any additional cost.

Xcode Cloud is designed to assist developers in building apps, running automated tests, providing apps to testers, and managing user feedback. Since its introduction in 2021, Xcode Cloud has played a crucial role in streamlining the development process for developers.

Initially, Apple provided developers with 25 hours of Xcode Cloud per month at no cost. However, this offer was scheduled to end soon. Apple’s decision to continue offering the free compute hours as part of the Developer Program membership ensures that developers can leverage the benefits of Xcode Cloud without incurring any additional charges.

The compute hours are calculated based on the amount of time required to execute specific tasks in the cloud, such as app building and running tests. Apple tracks compute hour usage through App Store Connect and the Apple Developer app.

This announcement is expected to be well-received by developers who have been utilizing Xcode Cloud as a critical tool in the app development process. The inclusion of 25 compute hours per month as a standard feature of the Developer Program membership eliminates any financial burden that developers might have faced.

For those already subscribed to Xcode Cloud for free, no further action is required. And for those who haven’t tried Xcode Cloud yet, this is the perfect opportunity to start building apps for free in just a few minutes.

In addition to the free tier, Apple will continue to offer other compute hour packages for developers who require more extensive usage. These include 100 compute hours for $50 per month, 250 hours for $100 per month, and 1,000 hours for $400 per month.

Overall, this move by Apple demonstrates its commitment to supporting developers and nurturing innovation in the app development community. By making Xcode Cloud more accessible, Apple is empowering developers to create high-quality apps more efficiently and effectively.