Apple exsecutiva Bernadette Simpao Joins NBCUniversal ad Coegi Strategic Communications

NBCUniversal has selected Bernadette Simpao, a former public relations and communications executive at Apple, to serve as the senior vice president of strategic communications. With a proven track record in the tech industry, Simpao will be based in New York and will work closely with the strategic communications team for NBCUniversal’s entertainment and direct-to-consumer portfolio.

Simpao’s primary focus will be on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, which has gained significant traction in recent years. In addition to Peacock, she will also lend her expertise to support initiatives across various networks, including NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, SYFY, Universal Kids, and USA Network.

Allison Rawlings, executive vice president of strategic communications at NBCUniversal Media Group, will be Simpao’s direct supervisor. Rawlings expresses enthusiasm for the new addition to the team, highlighting Simpao’s extensive experience and her ability to drive effective communication strategies.

Before joining NBCUniversal, Simpao held key positions at prominent media companies. At Apple, she led the global public relations and communications team for the Apple TV app and the company’s video and sports businesses. Her responsibilities ranged from managing partnerships, such as Major League Soccer and the MLS Season Pass streaming service, to overseeing the launches of Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple One.

Simpao’s career also includes roles at AMC Networks and Viacom, where she developed and implemented communication strategies for various divisions, including the international division, BET Networks, and Viacom corporate.

By bringing Simpao onboard, NBCUniversal aims to bolster its strategic communications efforts and further enhance its presence in the competitive streaming landscape. With her extensive background in the tech and media industries, Simpao is well-positioned to contribute to the ongoing success of NBCUniversal’s entertainment and direct-to-consumer offerings.

