Lacus aperit Applications pro Entrepreneur Castra pro Underrepresented Founders

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 8, 2023
Apple has announced that it is now accepting applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp, which is designed to support underrepresented founders and developers. This year, the company is expanding its outreach efforts to include developers from Indigenous backgrounds.

The Entrepreneur Camp provides attendees with access to coding sessions and guidance from Apple experts. The program aims to equip participants with valuable insights and skills that can be directly applied to their app-driven businesses. Previous apps created by camp attendees have already been featured in the App Store.

Founders and developers from underrepresented groups who already have an app on the App Store, a functional beta build in TestFlight, or an equivalent are encouraged to apply. The online camp will be held from October 30 to November 3 for underrepresented founders, and from November 13 to November 17 for female founders.

Interested individuals are invited to submit their applications before the September 24 deadline. Apple encourages eligible entrepreneurs to apply and share the details of the program with others who may be interested.

This initiative from Apple is part of its ongoing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the tech industry. By expanding its outreach to include underrepresented groups, such as Indigenous backgrounds, Apple is providing valuable opportunities for these entrepreneurs to enhance and grow their businesses.

