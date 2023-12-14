Acer retegit New Laptops pro 2024: Predator Triton Neo 16 et Celer Go 14

Acer, the renowned technology company, is all set to launch two new exciting laptop lines in sync with Intel’s upcoming Meteor Lake processor release. The new laptops, namely the Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 and the Acer Swift Go 14, cater to different user needs and offer cutting-edge features.

The Acer Predator Triton Neo 16, slated for a March 2024 release, is a gaming laptop designed to rival the best in its class. Priced at $1,499.99 and €1,799.99, the Triton Neo 16 boasts an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and Nvidia graphics, with options to include an RTX 4070. It comes equipped with HDMI, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a micro SD card reader. The 16-inch display offers a choice between a basic 1920 x 1200 panel or a high-refresh 3200 x 2000, 165 Hz option. Additionally, the keyboard features three-zone RGB lighting, perfect for gamers who love customization.

On the other hand, the Acer Swift Go 14 targets users seeking an ultraportable device. With a scheduled release in January 2024, the Swift Go 14 will be available from $799.99. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 125H or Ultra 7 155H processors and offers integrated graphics cards, either Intel Arc Graphics or Intel Graphics. The display options for the Swift Go 14 include a 14-inch, 2880 x 1880 90Hz screen with DisplayHDR True Black 500 or a lower resolution 1920 x 1200 touch screen at 60 Hz. The laptop features a variety of ports, including two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. It also comes with a 1440p webcam.

Both laptops showcase Acer’s commitment to innovation, with the integration of new AI features in their software. The AcerSense utility now includes an “AI Zone” tab, offering access to various AI enhancements, such as PurifiedVoice, which eliminates background noise, and Purified View, which improves onscreen appearance with background blur and gaze correction. These features leverage the Intel Core Ultra NPU for enhanced performance.

In conclusion, Acer’s new laptop offerings in 2024 provide users with powerful and versatile options. Whether it’s gaming or portability, the Predator Triton Neo 16 and Swift Go 14 deliver exceptional performance and cutting-edge features to meet diverse user demands.