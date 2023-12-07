Gift Card Scammers Caught in Bucks County Scheme

Detectives in Bucks County recently apprehended two men who were involved in a scheme to steal funds from gift cards. The scammers had tampered with the backs of gift cards, extracting crucial information to access the funds. Thanks to the vigilance of employees at a Giant in Plumstead Township, the fraud was discovered.

The employees noticed that some gift cards had been tampered with and alerted the police. After inspecting the gift cards, they found an excessive amount of glue on the packaging, which raised suspicions. As a precautionary measure, all the gift cards were immediately removed from the shelves.

Investigations revealed that the two suspects had placed around 75 Visa gift cards on the shelves of the store. They had already obtained the card information beforehand. If these gift cards had been purchased and activated, the funds would have been stolen without the customers’ knowledge.

The police were able to obtain surveillance footage identifying the suspects and their car. Shortly after, Jian He and Min He were apprehended in West Goshen when officers recognized their license plates from previous incidents in Plumstead. Upon their arrest, the suspects were found to be in possession of numerous Nike gift cards.

While the employees managed to prevent the fraudulent gift cards from being purchased, the police urge shoppers to remain cautious. This type of scam can be highly lucrative for scammers, as the 75 cards recovered from the store alone could have yielded a minimum of $3,100.

The two suspects are currently in custody and facing charges in Bucks County. They are also facing similar charges from other departments in the county. The police advise consumers to be mindful when purchasing gift cards, looking for signs of tampering such as re-glued packaging or a swiped mag stripe. If any suspicions arise, it is crucial to notify store employees immediately.

By staying vigilant, consumers can help prevent falling victim to gift card scams and protect their hard-earned money.