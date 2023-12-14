Homines sub paene inveniendi Vita Ultra Terram, praedicat Dava Newman

Scientist and astronautics professor Dava Newman predicts that within the next decade, humans will find evidence of past or present life elsewhere in the universe. Newman, director of the Media Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, made this audacious prediction during a recent lecture at the DeBartolo Center for the Performing Arts. She believes that the evidence supporting the existence of extraterrestrial life is mounting, and big discoveries are on the horizon.

Newman emphasizes the need for contributions from all disciplines to prepare for interplanetary travel and solve global problems. In her view, we are all global citizens and astronauts on “spaceship Earth.” Newman’s research in aerospace biomedical engineering focuses on human performance in various gravity environments, including the development of advanced spacesuits, life support systems, and astronaut performance.

As for the future of space exploration, Newman predicts that humans will become interplanetary, with plans to return to the moon and ultimately reach Mars. She believes that Mars holds immense scientific value, particularly in the search for evidence of past life. While initial discoveries may involve ancient life forms, Mars exhibits all the necessary chemical and environmental conditions to support the existence of life.

Newman also praises the rise of public-private partnerships in space exploration, citing the Axiom Mission 2 as a prime example. These collaborations offer disruptive innovation, allowing for rapid progress at a lower cost. Additionally, Newman has been working on a groundbreaking, lightweight, and flexible “second-skin” spacesuit design that aims to empower astronauts and enhance their performance.

However, it’s not just space exploration that concerns Newman. She is equally passionate about addressing urgent issues on Earth, such as climate change. Newman highlights the role of trapped greenhouse gases in accelerating climate change, leading to more frequent natural disasters. Nevertheless, she remains optimistic, stressing that it is within our power as individuals, communities, and policymakers to change our behavior and mitigate the effects of climate change.

In a heartwarming moment, Newman shares her discovery about Sister Mary Aquinas Kinskey, an alumna of the University of Notre Dame who became a pilot in 1943 and received special recognition from the U.S. Air Force Association. Reflecting on Notre Dame’s values and her own learning experience, Newman finds inspiration in the accomplishments of Sister Aquinas.

Dava Newman’s predictions and insights offer a glimpse into the future of space exploration and the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration. Her belief in the discovery of extraterrestrial life and her commitment to addressing global challenges underscore the need for continuous innovation, resilience, and a collective effort towards a brighter future.