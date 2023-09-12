Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Technology

Galaxy S23 et galaxia S22 in US Accipite Septembris Android Securitatis Update

ByRobertus Andrews

Oct 12, 2023
Galaxy S23 et galaxia S22 in US Accipite Septembris Android Securitatis Update

Samsung has started rolling out the September Android security update for its Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 series in the United States. The update addresses a total of 62 vulnerabilities, with the majority of them ranked as high in severity. Verizon subscribers with the 2023 and 2022 flagship Galaxy phone models were the first to receive the update, which has now become available for other major U.S. wireless providers.

Out of the 62 security patches, 19 were provided by Google, with 4 of them classified as critical and 19 as high. Samsung’s semiconductor division contributed with two low and two moderate patches. Samsung itself was responsible for 35 patches, addressing vulnerabilities in various applications and features including the Samsung Keyboard app, security settings, Dual Messenger, Samsung Knox AI, phone and messaging apps, and more.

The Galaxy S23 line is receiving the firmware version S91xUSQS1AWHD of the update, while the Galaxy S22 series is getting version S90xBXXS6CWH6, which weighs in at 235MB. In Canada, owners of the mid-range Galaxy A52 on various mobile carriers are also receiving the September security patch with firmware version A526WVLSAEWH1.

It is important not to overlook these updates as they address vulnerabilities that could potentially allow unauthorized access to personal information. To install the update, users can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Source: SamMobile [source not provided]

By Robertus Andrews

Related Post

Technology

Iaponia ad develop Methane-Fueled erucae Engine pro MMXXX Duc

Oct 16, 2023 Robertus Andrews
Technology

Discover Samsung sale: Samsung SmartThings Station for just $1!

Oct 16, 2023 Mampho Brixiae
Technology

Ars declutterandi: Emittendo excessum

Oct 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

te desiderari

Science

Chandrayaan-3: exspectationes et potentiae Inventiones de Vikram Lander et Pragyan Rover

Oct 20, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments
Science

Explorans Planetarium Analogiae: Fenestram in Vita Extraterrestrialem

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Terribilis Solarum Tempestas Percutit Terram, Gravi Impact

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Estne Indiae Aditya-L1 Missionis Solaris in Danger?

Oct 20, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments