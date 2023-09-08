Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Technology

Australia ut ordinare Quaerere Engines ne communicatio AI-generati Pueri abusus sexuales Material

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 8, 2023
Australia ut ordinare Quaerere Engines ne communicatio AI-generati Pueri abusus sexuales Material

Australia’s e-Safety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, announced on Friday a new code that will require search engines such as Google and Bing to take steps to prevent the sharing of child sexual abuse material created by artificial intelligence (AI).

Under this code, search engines will be required to ensure that AI-generated child sexual abuse material does not appear in search results. Additionally, the code will also prohibit search engines from using AI functions that can produce deepfakes, which are synthetic versions of the same material.

The need for this code has arisen due to the rapid growth of generative AI, which creates realistic content, catching the world off guard, according to Ms. Inman Grant.

Previously, Google and Bing had drafted a code, but it did not cover AI-generated content. Therefore, Ms. Inman Grant requested them to revise the code to address this issue specifically.

This development highlights the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding internet platforms, as the proliferation of products that automatically generate lifelike content demands new regulations to combat child sexual abuse material.

The code is part of a series of safety regulations developed by the e-Safety Commissioner, which also covers social media, smartphone applications, and equipment providers. These regulations will take effect in late 2023.

Australia’s regulator is also in the process of developing safety codes for internet storage and private messaging services. However, these efforts have faced resistance from privacy advocates globally.

Fontes: Reuters

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Apple Supplier Foxconn ad navem in India iPhone 15, Expandentes vestibulum Vltra Sinas

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brixiae
Technology

Nova Badge Ratio in NBA 2K24 recipit Backlash ex Camertem

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brixiae
Technology

Hibernia amplectitur Cashless Trend: Quid significat Consumers?

Oct 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

te desiderari

News

Warbits +: Open Beta Sign-ups nunc vive ad mobile et PC

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Supplier Foxconn ad navem in India iPhone 15, Expandentes vestibulum Vltra Sinas

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments
Science

International Team Complet Sequencing de Y Chromosome, Revelatio Novum Dapibus-Coding Genes

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Nova Badge Ratio in NBA 2K24 recipit Backlash ex Camertem

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments