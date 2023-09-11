Amplector Group Explores scelerisque Gearbox Entertainment Post Tractatus INCOMMODUM

Urbs Vita

Embracer Group Explores Selling Gearbox Entertainment Post Deal Collapse

Mampho Brixiae

Oct 11, 2023
Embracer Group, a gaming conglomerate, is reportedly considering selling its subsidiary, Gearbox Entertainment, in an effort to recover after the collapse of a major funding deal earlier this year. While Embracer is currently exploring potential buyers for Gearbox, a deal is not guaranteed.

Embracer Group has been on a rapid acquisition spree over the past few years, accumulating a vast portfolio of gaming and entertainment properties. This includes the acquisition of Dark Horse Comics, Crystal Dynamics (the developer of Tomb Raider), and the rights to franchises such as The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. However, these acquisitions came at a high cost, which became a significant issue when a $2 billion investment deal, reportedly from a Saudi investment group, fell through in June.

To recover from this setback, Embracer Group announced plans for a company-wide restructuring, which includes layoffs, cost-cutting measures, and divestment of certain segments. One of the potential divestments being considered is Gearbox Entertainment.

Gearbox Entertainment was acquired by Embracer Group in 2021 in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion. Since the acquisition, Gearbox has released two spinoffs of the popular game series Borderlands, with a Borderlands movie set to be released in 2024. In addition, their recent release, Remnant 2, became the top-selling title in the US for the month of July.

According to Reuters, Gearbox Entertainment is being marketed primarily to international gaming groups. Embracer Group hopes that by selling off Gearbox, they can stabilize their finances and focus on their remaining portfolio of gaming and entertainment properties.

