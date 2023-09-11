Urbs Vita

Lacus detegere novas machinae ac Updates at "Wonderlust" Event

Apple is set to hold a highly anticipated event titled “Wonderlust” where it is expected to unveil new devices and provide updates on software changes. Reports suggest that new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch will likely be introduced during the event.

The iPhone 15 is rumored to feature notable technology enhancements from a design perspective. USB-C charging ports and the Dynamic Island feature may be introduced for all models of the iPhone 15. Dynamic Island is a feature that allows users to check alerts and current activity in progress on the top of the screen.

The base and Plus versions of the iPhone 15 will be powered by A16 chips, while the other two iterations will have A17 chips. The Pro and Pro Max models are projected to have a smaller bezel and increased display sizes. Titanium edges are also anticipated. There are reports that the ring/silent switch may be replaced with an “Action Button” on the Pro and Pro Max models.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is also expected to be introduced at the event, along with a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra. Both products may see improvements in processing speeds and offer more color options.

Analysts predict that the Pro and Pro Max iterations of the iPhone 15 will have a $100 price hike compared to previous models, justified by advancements in technology, chips, and battery technology. However, it is expected that US carriers will offer discounts and promotions to boost iPhone 15 sales.

Apple’s annual September event will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time in Cupertino, California. The company has seen a decrease in net sales for the first three quarters of its fiscal 2023 year, generating $293.79 billion compared to $304.18 billion in the same period last year. Despite this, the value of Apple shares has increased by over 43% this year.

Fontes: Verge, Bloomberg

