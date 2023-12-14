Nova American erucae moram Ob technicae quaestiones

In a recent announcement, the company responsible for developing the new American rocket, Vulcan Centaur, revealed that its maiden liftoff has been delayed from December 24 to January 8. The postponement is a result of last-minute technical snags. Despite the delay, the CEO of United Launch Alliance, Tory Bruno, expressed confidence in the rocket’s design and highlighted a successful dress rehearsal on the launch pad.

The primary objective of this mission, named Cert-1, is to carry a private lunar lander developed by the startup Astrobotic. If successful, it would be the first private craft to touch down on the moon and the first American robot to land on the lunar surface since the conclusion of the Apollo program in 1972. Bruno emphasized the significance of this mission, stating that it is the first step towards returning to the moon, eventually with human presence.

In addition to the lunar lander, the Vulcan Centaur will transport the cremated remains of several individuals associated with the renowned “Star Trek” series, including creator Gene Roddenberry and cast member Nichelle Nichols. This remarkable payload will also include a sample of Bruno’s DNA, as he humorously expressed his excitement about going to space with “Star Trek” personalities.

The Vulcan Centaur aims to replace United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V and Delta IV rockets. It has been designed to carry payloads weighing up to 27.2 metric tons into low orbit, similar to the capabilities of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

While the delay may be disappointing, ensuring the rocket’s readiness and addressing any technical issues is crucial for a successful mission. The rescheduled liftoff on January 8 holds much anticipation, as the Vulcan Centaur takes its first steps towards advancing space exploration and potentially reshaping our future on the moon.