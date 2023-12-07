Novae perceptiones in Mysterio Bricke Cloud in Nostra Galaxy

A new study on the box-shaped cloud of dust known as “the Brick” reveals surprising details about its composition, deepening the mystery surrounding this perplexing object. Scientists have long been puzzled by the lack of star formation within the dense cloud, given its massive size and density. However, recent observations using the James Webb Space Telescope have uncovered a new component in the Brick’s composition: frozen carbon monoxide.

The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal, shows that the Brick contains significantly more carbon monoxide ice than previously expected. This finding challenges existing models of star formation and could have dramatic implications for the study of dark clouds in the Milky Way’s center. The presence of carbon monoxide ice suggests that the Brick is not just made up of gas but also contains dust particles where the freezing occurs.

Lead author Adam Ginsburg, an astronomer at the University of Florida, explains that this discovery brings scientists closer to understanding the mass distribution within the Brick. However, it also raises new questions about the origins of the carbon monoxide ice and why star formation is not occurring as predicted. Additionally, peculiar features like ridges and filaments within the Brick remain unexplained.

In September 2022, Ginsburg and his team obtained data from the Webb telescope, which required extensive cleaning and reorientation to align with existing sky maps. They discovered that the excess carbon monoxide ice in the Brick caused the observed images to appear with an incorrect color.

The existence of carbon monoxide ice in the Brick could have far-reaching implications beyond the study of this specific cloud. Dr. Natalie Butterfield, an assistant scientist at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, suggests that understanding this phenomenon could revolutionize research on the galactic center, affecting various areas of study such as supernovae and cloud mass estimation.

The origin of the carbon monoxide ice remains a puzzle. It could be due to the colder temperature of dust particles within the Brick or the freezing of water, which traps carbon monoxide. Further investigation is needed to unravel these mysteries and gain a comprehensive understanding of this enigmatic region of our galaxy.

Studying the ice within the Brick not only sheds light on the formation of stars in our galaxy but also has implications for understanding our own solar system and Earth. The discovery of frozen carbon monoxide opens up new avenues of research and exploration into the secrets of the universe.