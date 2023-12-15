Novum Study Suggests Solem quasi stellae excipe Vegrandis nigra foramina

A groundbreaking research paper published in The Astrophysical Journal proposes a fascinating idea – that miniature black holes formed during the early moments after the Big Bang could be lurking inside Sun-like stars. Led by astrophysicist Earl Bellinger of the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics and Yale University, the study delves into the potential consequences of this parasitic relationship between black holes and stars.

While the theory may seem highly speculative, the researchers explore the effects of this hypothetical scenario on stars and discuss potential ways to detect them in the vast expanse of the Universe.

The new study suggests that these miniature black holes could have a long lifespan. The lighter black holes would not significantly affect stellar evolution, while the more massive ones would gradually consume the star, leading to observable changes.

The researchers propose using asteroseismology, the study of stellar oscillations, to identify stars harboring black holes. The unique internal structures of such stars could provide clues that enable the detection of these miniature black holes, if they exist.

Tiny black holes with masses comparable to planets, moons, or asteroids have eluded detection thus far. However, the researchers present a theoretical possibility that they could have formed in the first seconds after the Big Bang when dense patches of matter collapsed into inescapable regions of spacetime.

While the fate of these “primordial” black holes remains uncertain, the researchers investigate the potential for a black hole to exist within a living, Sun-like star. Numerical simulations reveal that smaller black holes would struggle to grow, while a black hole with the mass of a dwarf planet could devour the core of a star, emitting significant amounts of light and heat.

The researchers term this hypothetical star a “Hawking star.” Although it would behave similarly to a normal star, its outer layers would expand into a red giant phase, albeit at a lower temperature. Interestingly, anomalous red giant stars with lower temperatures have already been observed in the Milky Way.

The study suggests that these peculiar stars could be studied to detect the acoustic patterns produced by black hole accretion, which differ from fusion processes. Monitoring small changes in brightness on the surface of these stars could provide valuable insights. Future research will delve into the properties of these brightness changes and explore the implications for different stellar populations.

In conclusion, while this study delves into highly speculative territory, it opens up a new realm of possibilities in our understanding of the cosmos. Discovering these miniature black holes or limiting their number and capture rate could reshape our knowledge of dark matter and the evolution of stars.