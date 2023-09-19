Inquisitores Potential Blueprint in Neurons Discover: Animalia simplicissima

Researchers have uncovered evidence of neuron-like cells in placozoans, one of the simplest kinds of animals. Placozoans have existed in the seas for hundreds of millions of years, and it is possible that they served as the blueprint for the nervous systems found in more complex animals, including humans. These findings were published in the journal Cell.

Placozoans appear like amoebas under a microscope but are actually animals. They are more closely related to cnidarians (which include sea anemones and corals) and bilaterians (vertebrates) in the tree of life. While other animal lineages have nervous systems governed by neurons, placozoans were believed to be different and not possess neurons.

Instead of neurons, placozoans use peptidergic cells to regulate certain behaviors. These cells release short chains of amino acids that activate surrounding cells, similar to the function of neurons in more complex organisms. This resemblance led researchers to investigate further, theorizing that these cells might represent the nervous system of an ancient animal ancestor.

The research team studied gene expression in placozoans and discovered 14 types of peptidergic cells that are important for building neurons in other animals. However, they found that peptidergic cells in placozoans lack electrical activity and the ability to receive messages, indicating that they are not true neurons.

By mapping potential interactions between peptidergic cells and other cells in placozoans, the researchers identified a complex signaling network and specific pairs of neuropeptides and receptors. This supports the chemical brain hypothesis, which suggests that early nervous systems evolved as networks of cells connected through chemical signals rather than electrical signals.

Comparing peptidergic cells to neurons in other animals, the researchers discovered major similarities in the way genes are used, indicating that early nervous systems were once similar to those seen in placozoans before evolving into complex cells that send electrical signals.

While placozoans may be simple compared to humans, their complexity is higher than anticipated. Further research on placozoans and other animal lineages will provide a better understanding of the evolution of nervous systems and shed light on the functions of neurons in our brains.

