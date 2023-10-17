Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Science

Novus intellectus quomodo Cancer ad Spinam

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 17, 2023
Novus intellectus quomodo Cancer ad Spinam

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City have made a significant breakthrough in understanding why certain cancers metastasize to the spine. It has long been known that metastatic breast cancer often spreads to the backbone, causing severe complications for patients. However, the reasons behind this phenomenon were unclear until now.

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, Matthew Greenblatt and his team discovered a new type of stem cell that may be involved in the metastasis of cancer cells to the spine. These stem cells, found in vertebral bones, were found to secrete a protein called MFGE8. This protein acts as a tumor attractant, drawing cancer cells to the spinal tissue.

The researchers conducted experiments on mice, transplanting spinal stem cells into one hind leg and long bone stem cells into the other. They observed that cancer cells traveled to the mini vertebra nearly twice as often as they did to the little long bone, indicating the strong attraction of MFGE8.

Spinal metastases can cause severe damage to the spinal cord, affecting the patient’s ability to walk and control bodily functions. By understanding the mechanisms behind this spread, it may be possible to develop interventions to prevent or treat spine metastasis.

While blocking MFGE8 could be a potential therapeutic approach, further investigation is needed to fully understand the implications and effectiveness of such a treatment. Xiang Zhang, a cancer biologist at Baylor College of Medicine, described this research as a “major advance” in our understanding of bone metastasis.

This breakthrough offers hope for patients with metastatic breast cancer and other cancers that commonly spread to the spine. By unraveling this long-standing mystery, researchers bring us one step closer to developing effective treatments and improving the quality of life for those affected by these metastases.

sources:
– Nature: https://www.nature.com/
– Weill Cornell Medicine: https://weill.cornell.edu/
– ScienceNews: https://www.sciencenews.org/

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Iovem detegentem: James Webb Telescopium Reveals Mesmerizing Imagines Gas Giant

Oct 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Iuno Spacecraft Reveals Attonitus Lunae Lunae Imagines

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Scientists Discover: Tectonic Actio Causis Maximae Commotio Martis

Oct 20, 2023 Mampho Brixiae

te desiderari

Science

Iovem detegentem: James Webb Telescopium Reveals Mesmerizing Imagines Gas Giant

Oct 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Iuno Spacecraft Reveals Attonitus Lunae Lunae Imagines

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Scientists Discover: Tectonic Actio Causis Maximae Commotio Martis

Oct 20, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments
Science

SpaceX impellit ad citius Duc licentiae

Oct 20, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments