NASA’s VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio science, InSAR, Topography, And Spectroscopy) mission is set to launch within a decade to survey the surface of Venus from orbit. Scientists believe that studying Venus’ surface can provide valuable insights into the habitability and evolution of rocky planets. To prepare for this mission, the international VERITAS science team recently conducted a two-week campaign in Iceland, using the volcanic landscapes as a Venus analog.

Iceland was chosen as a stand-in for Venus due to its geological similarities. Both Iceland and Venus have volcanic activity, and studying the volcanic terrain in Iceland can help the VERITAS team understand what the spacecraft’s radar will observe on Venus. During the campaign, the team studied volcanic deposits, lava fields, and active volcanic regions in Iceland that resemble Venus’ surface. They collected rock samples and conducted measurements to study the surface roughness and other properties of the rocks.

To obtain aerial radar images of the locations being studied, flights led by the German Aerospace Center (DLR) were conducted above the Icelandic landscapes. The radar data collected from the air will be compared with the ground measurements taken by the VERITAS science team. This comparison will help scientists better understand the radar observations that will be made by the spacecraft in orbit around Venus.

The VERITAS mission will use a synthetic aperture radar and a near-infrared spectrometer to create 3D global maps of Venus and distinguish between different rock types on its surface. By studying Venus’ surface from orbit, scientists hope to uncover clues about the planet’s interior and gain insights into the evolution of rocky planets like Earth.

