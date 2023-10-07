Plantae Emittens Compone examinans Aeris pollutio, Study Finds

Summary:

A recent study has found that plants, such as oaks and poplars, will emit more isoprene, a compound that contributes to poor air quality, on a warming planet. Isoprene can exacerbate problematic particulate matter and low-atmosphere ozone. However, the same compound can also strengthen the quality of clean air and make plants more resilient to stressors like insects and high temperatures. The research raises questions about finding the right balance between plant resilience and air pollution. Isoprene is the second-highest emitted hydrocarbon on Earth, and it reacts with nitrogen oxide compounds found in air pollution, creating ozone and other unhealthy byproducts for both humans and plants. The MSU team’s study discovered that increasing temperatures have a greater impact on isoprene production compared to rising carbon dioxide levels. The researchers conducted experiments with poplar plants and found that a 10-degree Celsius temperature increase led to over a tenfold increase in isoprene emissions. This finding will assist in predicting future isoprene emissions and help communities make informed choices about air pollution in the meantime.

