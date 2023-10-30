A groundbreaking discovery on Canada’s Baffin Island has shed light on a perplexing mystery surrounding the Earth’s core. Scientists have found a leakage of helium, specifically helium-3, in volcanic rocks, indicating that noble gases have been escaping from the Earth’s core for over a thousand years. The presence of helium-3 is especially intriguing since it is more common in interstellar space than on Earth.

Unlike its counterpart helium-4, which is abundant on our planet, helium-3 has been scarce. Therefore, the abundance of this rare isotope surprised researchers. The findings, published in the journal Nature, suggest that large amounts of helium-3 are derived from deeper origins, rather than being contaminated by the atmosphere. This discovery challenges previous assumptions about the scarcity of helium-3 on Earth.

Lead study author Forrest Horton, an associate scientist in the department of geology and geophysics at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, explained that helium-3 is lost to space because it is rare and not produced or added to the planet in significant quantities. As the Earth’s rocky portion stirs and convects, helium-3 is released during the cooling stage, escaping into the atmosphere and eventually into space.

The mixture of both helium isotopes in the volcanic rocks indicates that the presence of helium-3 isn’t a result of contamination or recent interactions. Instead, it is a sign of its ancient origins. Most of the helium on Earth should have dissipated over billions of years, but the persistence of helium-3 suggests that there are pockets of the Earth’s mantle that have yet to release their helium or a slow-leaking reserve.

This discovery also supports the theory that our planet originated from a solar nebula, a collapsing cloud of gas and dust. These gases, potentially inherited from the solar nebula during the formation of the solar system, are better preserved within the Earth than previously believed. The implication of high 3He/4He measurements opens up new avenues for understanding the formation and evolution of our planet.

