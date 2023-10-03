Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Science

Inventio Superconductivity: Lectiones ab Heike Kamerlingh Onnes

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 3, 2023
Inventio Superconductivity: Lectiones ab Heike Kamerlingh Onnes

On April 8, 1911, Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes made a groundbreaking discovery that would later be credited as the discovery of superconductivity. He scribbled a note in his kitchen notebook stating “near enough null,” referring to the electrical resistance he had measured during an experiment. This discovery opened up a world of potential scientific applications, including MRI machines and particle accelerators.

Superconductivity is a rare quantum effect that allows electrical currents to flow without resistance in superconducting wires. For superconductors to work, they need to be cooled to ultra-low temperatures. Onnes cooled helium to near absolute zero temperature, which set the stage for his unexpected discovery of superconductivity.

Onnes built the leading low-temperature physics laboratory in the world and began studying the electrical conductivity of metals at these cold temperatures. He started with mercury and measured its electrical resistance. On April 8, 1911, his team transferred liquid helium into a measurement cryostat and measured the electrical resistance of a mercury wire. It was during this experiment that he wrote the note “near enough null” indicating that the wire was conducting electricity without any measurable resistance.

However, scientists couldn’t accept this note as sufficient proof of a new discovery. Onnes’ team performed more experiments over the course of several months before presenting their results at the first Solvay Conference. On October 26, 1911, they captured the sudden rise in resistance, providing more evidence of superconductivity. It took three more years of work before Onnes had irrefutable evidence of zero resistance and superconductivity.

Since Onnes’ discovery, researchers have continued to explore superconductivity at low temperatures. However, the challenge lies in making superconductors practical by finding materials that exhibit superconductivity at higher temperatures. Researchers like K. Alex Müller and J. Georg Bednorz discovered superconductivity in metal oxides like lanthanum-barium-copper oxide (LBCO) in 1986, observing superconductivity at -397 degrees Fahrenheit (-238 degrees Celsius).

The discovery of superconductivity by Onnes and subsequent research has paved the way for advancements in various fields. Scientists continue to search for new superconductors that could one day operate at room temperature, opening up even more possibilities for applications in technology and physics.

References:
- [Source Name 1]
- [Source Name 2]

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Sinarum Lunae Missionum Promovetur in Beijing consilia ad Future Lunae expeditiones et Research Station

Oct 4, 2023 Robertus Andrews
Science

Athena: The AI-powered Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires in NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robertus Andrews
Science

NASA OSIRIS REx Spacecraft redit Historic Asteroid Sample ad Terram

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brixiae

te desiderari

Science

Sinarum Lunae Missionum Promovetur in Beijing consilia ad Future Lunae expeditiones et Research Station

Oct 4, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

Athena: The AI-powered Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires in NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

NASA OSIRIS REx Spacecraft redit Historic Asteroid Sample ad Terram

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments
Science

Spectacular imago NGC 4654: Spiral galaxia media in Virgine Cluster

Oct 4, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments