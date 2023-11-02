Filamentum Eruptio Creat Spectacular Ignis Canyon in Sole

On Halloween, NASA captured a stunning video of a massive filament eruption that created a breathtaking “canyon of fire” on the Sun. This extraordinary phenomenon, which occurred on October 31st, dwarfed the width of the United States, spanning twice its size across the Sun’s Southern Hemisphere.

Unlike the eerie and spine-chilling nature of Halloween, this solar spectacle is a natural occurrence caused by a large magnetic filament eruption from the Sun. These filaments are immense arcs of electrified gas, known as plasma, which are suspended above the Sun’s surface. They snake through the Sun’s atmosphere in response to its magnetic field.

However, when the Sun’s magnetic field becomes unstable, these filaments collapse, resulting in spectacular explosions like the one observed on Halloween. The video posted by solar physicist Keith Strong showcases the event, showing the filament eruption slowly accelerating until it reaches a point of instability and erupts.

While the video of the fiery canyon captured the attention of users on social media platform X, there were concerns regarding its potential impact on Earth. However, NASA’s model indicates that debris from the explosion will not reach our planet.

If the eruption had generated a coronal mass ejection (CME) directed at Earth, it would have led to awe-inspiring displays of auroras. The Northern Hemisphere would have experienced the mesmerizing aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights, while the Southern Hemisphere would have witnessed its counterpart, the aurora australis or southern lights.

Despite the anticipation and speculation around its impact, this captivating event was purely a visual spectacle, leaving our planet unharmed. The Sun continues to provide us with breathtaking astronomical events, reminding us of the beauty and power of our celestial neighbor.

What is a filament eruption?

What is a filament eruption?

A filament eruption is a natural phenomenon that occurs on the Sun when large arcs of electrified gas, called filaments, collapse due to the Sun’s unstable magnetic field. These eruptions can result in spectacular displays of energy and create captivating visuals, such as the “canyon of fire” observed on Halloween.

What are auroras?

Auroras, commonly known as the northern lights (aurora borealis) in the Northern Hemisphere and the southern lights (aurora australis) in the Southern Hemisphere, are mesmerizing light displays in the Earth’s atmosphere. They occur when charged particles from the Sun’s solar wind collide with atoms and molecules in our planet’s atmosphere, creating beautiful and colorful displays of light.

Was Earth in danger during the filament eruption?

No, Earth was not in danger during the filament eruption. NASA’s model indicates that the debris from the explosion would not reach our planet. However, if the eruption had resulted in a coronal mass ejection (CME) directed at Earth, it could have led to impressive aurora displays in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

Where can I watch the video of the “canyon of fire”?

Unfortunately, the original tweet by solar physicist Keith Strong showcasing the video of the “canyon of fire” seems to have been deleted. However, you can still find images and videos of similar filament eruptions and other fascinating solar phenomena on NASA’s official website and various astronomy-related platforms.