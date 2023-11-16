Novum Testimonium suggerit Venatores Aetas Lapidea in Belgio usus est Hastae-Iaculatorum

A groundbreaking study has uncovered evidence that suggests Stone Age people in Belgium were using spear-throwers as weapons over 30,000 years ago. The study, conducted by a team of archaeologists from the University of Liège, analyzed more than 300 flint artifacts discovered at the Maisières-Canal archaeological site in southern Belgium. Out of these artifacts, 17 showed minuscule fractures indicating their use as projectile points.

According to Justin Coppe, the lead author of the study, all the fractures found on the flint artifacts were consistent with those caused by spear-throwers. This discovery pushes back the timeline for the use of spear-throwers in Europe by over 10,000 years, challenging previous assumptions that dated their use to around 17,000 to 18,000 years ago in Placard Cave, France.

Spear-throwers, also known as atlatls, are ancient weapons consisting of a shaft with a hook or cup on one end that leverages the thrower’s arm strength to propel a dart at high speed. The dart points, made of flint in this case, were all that remained of the original weapons, as the wooden shafts had long since deteriorated.

The research team used a combination of visual examination and microscopic analysis to determine the distinctive fracture patterns characteristic of flint points from spear-throwers. By comparing these patterns with those produced by different projectile weapons, such as thrown spears and arrows, they confirmed that all 17 of the flint points from Maisières-Canal were indeed used in spear-throwers.

The findings shed light on the hunting methods employed by Stone Age humans and their impact on human evolution. However, the researchers noted that the choice of projectile weapons may have been influenced by traditional hunting practices rather than any inherent superiority. Solitary hunters often preferred bows and arrows, while thrown spears were favored by hunters in larger groups.

While the study provides important insights into the use of spear-throwers among Stone Age hunters in Europe, some experts have raised concerns about the paper’s dismissal of previous scientific studies on the topic. Ludovic Slimak, an archaeologist at France’s National Center for Scientific Research, pointed out that other studies had already considered both the size and fracture patterns of projectile points.

Funded by the European Research Council and Belgium’s National Fund for Scientific Research, this study enriches our understanding of the early hunting strategies employed by Stone Age communities in Europe and how these methods shaped their lives and social structures.

FAQ

What is a spear-thrower?

A spear-thrower, also known as an atlatl, is a prehistoric weapon consisting of a throwing handle with a hook or cup on one end. It uses leverage to propel a spear or dart at high speed.

What were the flint artifacts used for?

The flint artifacts discovered at the Maisières-Canal archaeological site in Belgium were found to be projectile points used in spear-throwers.

Cur haec inventio significantia est?

This discovery pushes back the timeline for the use of spear-throwers in Europe by over 10,000 years, challenging previous assumptions about their appearance in the region.

How did the researchers determine the use of the flint points?

The researchers used visual examination and microscopic analysis to identify distinct fracture patterns on the flint points that were consistent with those caused by spear-throwers.

What were the different hunting methods used?

Stone Age hunters employed various projectile weapons, including spear-throwers, bows and arrows, and thrown spears. The choice of weapon depended on factors such as hunting styles and group sizes.